BELMONT — Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney announced Monday that he has appointed Scott A. Cicirello as undersheriff, replacing retired Undersheriff Kevin Monroe.
“Scott is detail-oriented with strong leadership skills and a 27-year history in law enforcement, and he will bring extensive knowledge, dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm to the position," Whitney said of Cicirello. "I look forward to working with Scott to maintain our excellent standards of professionalism here at the sheriff’s office”.
The majority of Cicirello’s career has been spent in Allegany County, where he established close relationships with local law enforcement and government officials.
He retired from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in 2020 and has worked for the police departments in Cuba, Alfred, Wellsville and Salamanca, serving as chief of police in both Alfred and Salamanca.
Since his retirement from the state police he has served as the investigator for the Allegany County district attorney’s office. He graduated from the the FBI National Academy and attended the FBI Executive Leadership Seminar.
Cicirello lives in Wellsville with his wife, Jenise, and his children Lauren, 17; Jack, 13; and Quinn, 9.
Jenise is the chief clerk for the Allegany Supreme and County courts. Lauren is a student at Alfred State College while Jack and Quinn are students at Wellsville Central School.
Scott’s father, Jim Cicirello, was chief of the Wellsville Police Department, for which he served for more than 35 years.