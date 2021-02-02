OLEAN — When Cicely Tyson died last week, Della Moore of the African American Center for Cultural Development knew she had to recognize the actress in honor of Black History Month, observed in February.
Moore, director of the Center at its new home at 214 N. Barry St., said she will have information on Tyson, who died at the age of 96, on the Center’s website. The facility will recognize Black History Month online this year due to pandemic concerns.
Tyson, an American actress and fashion model, had a career that spread over seven decades and was known and admired for her portrayal of strong African-American women.
“I plan to talk about (Tyson) and give the history of her on Facebook and the website,” Moore said, noting she would welcome comments and other information on Tyson on those two sites.
Moore said comments that are encouraged would include if area residents are familiar with Tyson’s many films and other work, and what they liked about her and her message to others.
“Oh, my gosh, she has such a great legacy,” Moore added.
As for the upcoming weeks, Moore said she plans to post the history of Black History Month next week on the website and how the celebration came about.
In addition, she said requests from the community on other black history topics they would like to see included on the website are welcomed.
As for the Center’s new home on North Barry Street, Moore said the Queen Anne style home is working out well in the community and has attracted visitors and donations of books and other materials for display and research.
“People also have been calling (and emailing) to ask about black history,” she continued.
“It is so nice (at the Center) and I’m just having a ball there … I’m also researching grants” to help the facility.
It is hoped the new Center will be fully restored and operational in the summer or fall of this year.
For more information on the Center and its hours of operation, or to comment on programs desired during Black History Month, send emails to mooredella62@gmail.com or visit the African American Center for Cultural Development on Facebook.