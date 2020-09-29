OLEAN — Feet Heat, the sneaker distribution program through the Church Without Walls, was very successful earlier this month, Pastor Tyrone Hall said.
In just over a month — and with a lot of help — the sneaker program for Olean area elementary and middle school students received 560 pairs of new sneakers.
“The Lord spoke to me and told me to do it,” Hall said Monday. “I expect we’ll get over 1,000 pairs next year.”
He said it is a way of getting sneakers to kids who need them and “getting out the word of the Lord.”
This year’s giveaway was Sept. 6 in Lincoln Park, where Hall has been preaching Sundays since this summer. It is the Church Without Walls. For the past six years, Hall has been pastor at the Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy.
He’s also well-known as the owner of Hall of Fame Barbershop on West State Street. That is where most people dropped off their donations. They included top name brands like Air Jordans, Nike and Vans.
“People were smiling,” Hall said. “They were happy and they were thankful when we gave out the shoes.”
Hall said that when he was walking around after the service when kids picked out the sneakers, one 7-year-old boy was beaming with a new pair of Air Jordans. “He was almost in tears, jumping up and down. He said, ‘These are my first pair of Jordans!’”
Hall said all this is going on “in the middle of a pandemic. We braved the storm. Everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing.”
The pastor said he tries to convey a positive message despite the times.
The donations received at the barber shop were in addition to those purchased through the cash app $Gettothechurch. Local retailers, including Sports Locker, were also partners.
After the sneakers were distributed in Lincoln Park on Sept. 6, there were 225 pairs left, Hall said. He distributed the remaining shoes, along with socks, at East View and Washington West elementary schools in Olean, and at schools in Allegany and Hinsdale.
“I just wanted to say thank you to the community,” Hall said. “In this time of need, when it is better to give than receive, the community stepped up. Thank you everyone who participated.”
It is “the Holy Spirit that gives me the idea to help the community,” Hall said. His wife and family give him strength to carry through on the mission.
Hall said he’s planning to conclude his Church Without Walls sessions Dec. 13 with a candlelight service in Lincoln Park. Virtual church services will start after that. He’s looking for an indoor location for the winter, but plans to return to the park next summer.
Hall plans to meet with volunteers on Thursday with the aim of helping 100 families in the Olean area for Christmas.
Stay tuned.