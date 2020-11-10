WELLSVILLE — The Lions Club’s annual Fantasy of Lights has year-round benefits.
The application process for Christmas trees on the library lawn (the Wellsville Lions Club Fantasy of Lights) is underway through Saturday at the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $15 and the lighted Christmas trees will be casting their holiday spirit into January — but the spirit of the trees is year-around.
Lion Mike Raptis, who oversees the display, said that this year there will be 45 trees.
“We’ve expanded the number of trees we put up over the years because there were always people and groups who were left out, but I think we are at our limit now," Raptis said. "There is only so much room on the library lawn and everyone wants to be able to see their tree. If we had more, we would have to double up.”
The display has gone up every holiday season for around two decades. Raptis explained that it was started by his father Jim Raptis after he saw a Christmas tree display in Coudersport, Pa.
“He brought the idea back to the club and they approved,” Mike Raptis said.
Over the years improvements in the display have been made and the number of trees has grown. In the first few years, electrical extension cords were stretched across the library lawn. After a couple of years, with financial support from John Rigas and his crews, a trench was dug, and underground electrical power lines were installed along the sidewalks bordering the library lawn.
That generosity permeates the project. Raptis said that funds from the purchase of the trees, goes into the Lions Club’s charity account and is used for donation requests throughout the year.
“It helps out individual requests for assistance with the cost of hearing aids, eyeglasses or wheelchair ramps, organization requests and if another club has a project it helps out with that,” he said.
Going one step farther the trees don’t go to waste. Raptis said that after the trees are removed from the lawn, they are donated to provide rabbit habitat. This year they will go to Alex Cole for the rabbits.
The trees are purchased or donated from Winding Creek Farm in Coudersport, another Rigas business.
This year the trees will be placed on the lawn on Saturday by members of the club. Those who purchase trees will have between Saturday and Nov. 22 to decorate them. The tree sponsorship will be noted on a small plaque at the base of the tree provided by Lion Walter Gardner.
Karen Kania of the Chamber said that while a committee is still working on the Chamber’s holiday celebration, they will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and they and the Lions Club plan to light up the Fantasy of Lights that evening.
Sponsors will have between Jan. 4 and 8 to remove decorations from their trees.
To fill out applications for Fantasy of Lights trees, go to the Chamber at 114 N. Main St. between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed daily from 1 to 1:30 p.m.), or call 593-5080.