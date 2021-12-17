...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow...changing to sleet and freezing rain...then to
plain rain expected. Total snow accumulations less than 2
inches and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of
an inch.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus,
and Allegany counties.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery
roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while
driving.
Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.
&&