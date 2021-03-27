WELLSVILLE — A Christian-based school for kindergarten through eighth grade will open this fall on the Gil’s Hills campus.
Parker-Jordan Christian Academy will be a tuition-based school with a student-to-teacher ratio expected to be no more than 12 to 1, said Ray Oberst, executive director.
While Gil’s Hills will remain intact and continue to offer afternoon, weekend and summer camp programs for children, the new school, the Parker-Jordan Christian Academy, will operate in the home recently vacated by Ken and Linda Jordan on the same campus.
“We’re not getting rid of the Gil’s Hills ministry,” Oberst said, “we’re expanding that ministry to include a faith-based educational opportunity.”
The school will open in the former Jordan home after renovations are completed over the summer.
“We’ve already received our building permit and volunteers are getting started on the renovations and additions to the building,” Oberst said.
Addressing the fact that there is already a Christian school in the community, Oberst said, “This school will offer a different philosophy for parents concerned about their child’s education.”
He explained that while there will be no specific religious classes, he will offer a once-a-week chapel class for students.
”The mission of Parker-Jordan Christian Academy is to present a revolutionary, faith-based approach to education for children," Oberst said. "PJCA believes God has created every child to be unique and has a plan and purpose for their life."
He said PJCA will provide an educational experience that is "driven by inquiry, mastery, practical application and problem solving."
The plan Oberst said is to incorporate the entire 124-acre Gil’s Hills campus into learning experiences for the students.
He said that each student will be assessed when they arrive at the school based on their mastery of reading and math and their educational plan will be customized based on those findings.
“Public schools have to teach on a one-size-fits-all philosophy with students given standardized test to assess their progress," he said. "There are other ways to assess progress. Our student’s education will be customized to the individual student and based on how that student learns best."
Students will also have both instrumental and vocal music classes and the opportunity to perform in choirs, concerts and plays. Art classes will be offered by popular caricaturist Eric Jones.
“We’re very lucky because Eric offered to teach art for us,” Oberst said.
The school concept has been a dream of Oberst and his wife Kami for several years and became reality when there was suddenly a vacant building at Gil’s Hills. Being the head of Gil’s Hills, Oberst approached the board with the concept of a Christian school, and members approved the idea.
Oberst has been teaching in public schools for 20 years and is currently employed by the Bolivar-Richburg School District as a third-grade teacher. Kami Oberst has a business degree and served as a secretary for four years. She has also worked with children for many years, running a daycare, and as an after-school program director. She is currently a substitute teacher.
Classes are expected to begin in September with around 60 students and four to five additional teachers.
Students will live, for the most part, within a 15-mile radius around Wellsville. School districts are required to transport students from within their districts to school, Oberst said. Students from outside the area will also be accepted but transportation to school will be the parent’s responsibility.
Based on current projections tuition will be approximately $6,000 per student but is eligible for a 25 percent discount bringing the total down to $4,500.
Oberst said the school is currently looking for sponsors and support to bring the tuition cost down.
“We’re starting from nothing to start the Parker-Jordan Christian Academy and we’re grateful for any funding or support or volunteers we can get,” Oberst said.
Students are being accepted now for the fall semester. The school's can be found at www.GilsHills.org/christian-academy or on Facebook.