OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church still has tickets available for the Fernando Ortega concert on May 6.
Ortega is one of Christian music’s most respected artists with three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and a Billboard Latin Music Award to his credit.
Radio hits include, “This Good Day,” “Jesus, King of Angels,” and “Sleepless Night.” Ortega is also known for his stirring arrangements of beloved hymns such as “Give Me Jesus,” and “Be Thou My Vision.” With a career spanning 25 years, his artistry is well-known on Christian radio.
The event is sponsored by the Olean FBC Women’s Ministry in cooperation with Family Life Ministries in Bath. Ticket prices are: Artist Circle $35; General Admission $30; Seniors (65+) and Students $25. If still available, tickets will go up $5 at the door.
To obtain tickets call (716) 790-1948, or visit https://olean-first-baptist-church-womens-ministry.ticketleap.com/fernando-ortega-ofbc/. Tickets are also available in the Olean First Baptist church office, 133 S. Union St., between 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, except Thursdays.