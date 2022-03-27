Chili winners announced in Chamber’s third crawl event

OLEAN — Amid temperatures and weather more appropriate for the heart of winter, more than 60 hungry participants made their way around the greater Olean area Saturday to try signature bowls of chili at various eateries and decide whose was best.
From the seven food establishments taking part, the Hammer Back Bar & Grill was chosen as the place with the best chili, according to the results of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Chili Crawl.
Judging of chili was based on four criteria: visual, aroma, taste and heartiness. The other six participating restaurants were Four Mile Brewing Co., Napoli Pizza, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Union Whiskey and Village Green.
The Hammer Back was chosen for their basic chili of ground beef, beans, diced tomatoes and loads of spices, which teamed up perfectly with their choose-your-own presentation buffet of fresh-baked cornbread, sour cream, rice, cheddar cheese, oyster crackers, Cheez-Its and sliced bread.
Everybody likes chili a different way, I’ve noticed over the years, and you can’t just give out a basic all the time,” said Oliver “Fuzzy” Smith, general manager at Hammer Back. “It’s nice to give people options. That way you’re not stuck in the same boat every day.”
Taking second place, as well as overall best taste, was Union Whiskey. Third place went to Four Mile Brewing Co. Other individual winners based solely on one of the criteria went to Napoli Pizza for best visual; Talty’s Irish Pub for heartiest chili; and Randy’s Up the River for best aroma.
In addition to seven vouchers for cups of chili at each restaurant, participants were given a commemorative chili vessel and a chance to win $500 in Shop Olean Gift Certificates, which was won by Kathy Paciorkowski of Olean.
Meme Yanetsko, Chamber COO, said each restaurant had a unique aspect to their chili to stand out from the rest of the competition. Hammer Back had their buffet spread, while Union Whiskey and Four Mile Brewing Co. had bison meat in their chili.
Taking pride in their Irish heritage, Talty’s and Village Green included corn beef in their concoctions. Sticking with tradition, Randy Korokowicz’s wife has created the same chili on the restaurant’s menu for the past 30 years as presented at the crawl, and Ed Kincaid and Tony Procacci over at Napoli Pizza served up their chili in a bowl created out of and featuring their yummy pizza dough.
The Olean Sports and Social Group and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up to present this third food event.
“Although we were very low in count based on past crawls, the participants enjoyed their crawl,” Yanetsko added. In 2021, nearly 150 people participated in the June Taco Crawl, the first crawl event, and 200 took part in the November Wing Crawl.
“People have been very happy to be out and about, and we had a great response with the food,” Smith said. “We love to support the chamber any way we can, and of course the cause they’re helping, so we were happy to be involved.”
The chili vessels are available at the Chamber in a limited supply for $10. Some of the participating locations will also be selling them.
“The crawl is a fundraiser and these chili vessels will cover the expenses of the event in hope that there are funds left over to gift to the veteran’s service dog program,” reported Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager.
Besides all the deliciousness that participants enjoyed during the crawl — and the crazy forecast of weather — the big benefit was to the Western New York Heroes program called Pawsitive for Heroes.
The program pays for service dog training as a result of the funds raised from the event. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
“Yesterday was awesome — we met a lot of great people to promote this great cause,” said Chris Kreiger Sr., Iraq War veteran, the president and co-founder WNYHeroes, Inc. Kreiger brought down four human participants in the program with three of the service dogs.
For more information, call (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.