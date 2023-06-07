OLEAN — Olean’s Franchot Park will be the setting for the area's 28th Annual National Children's Day celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday.
As part of the living memorial to all children, living or deceased, a prominent part of the celebration will be to plant flowers in the Children's Memorial Flower Garden. Everyone is welcome to bring an annual flower of choice to plant; otherwise flowers will also be made available. Gardening tools and gloves will be helpful.
At this year’s event, Mayor Bill Aiello will read a proclamation on behalf of the city and tentatively will be joined by representatives from the City of Olean fire and police departments.
Members of Olean Troop 619 along with Scoutmaster Barb Hewitt will serve as this year’s color guard.
Other individuals and organizations in attendance to help with the planting will also be given an opportunity to say a few words in honor of our children.
Refreshments will be available, along with basket raffles to raise funding to benefit the Children’s Memorial events. For further information, contact Kathy Boser by phone at (716) 904-1838 or by email at kboser@sbu.edu.
Children's Day is recognized in many countries around the world, traditionally held in the U.S. on the second Sunday in June. In America, the celebration of a special Children's Day predates both Mother's and Father's Day, with the first documented observation being held 167 years ago in 1856.