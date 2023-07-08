PORTVILLE — Children’s author Mary Kay Worth will give two presentations including a reading of some of her books Thursday at the Portville Free Library.
Worth, a Portville Central School graduate and former area teacher and principal, has penned nine books for children.
The 3 p.m. event will feature her companion republished books, “Pop Pop’s Train Ride” and “The Great Train Robbery,” each of which were inspired by the Attica & Arcade Railroad’s working steam engine in Arcade.
At 7 p.m., Worth will highlight her mission project, “Hey Elephant! Where Are You?” Printed in English and Ukrainian, the book is provided to Ukrainian children displaced by war. More than 300 donated copies have been distributed
Other titles by Worth include “Dear Deer,” “The Truth About Santa,” “A Lucky Stone Day,” “Mountains, Trees, Plants and Flowers,” and “Banele, The Girl from Swaziland.”
Worth was a special education teacher who worked at Olean Middle School and Portville and was the first principal of the Angelica Campus at Genesee Valley Central School from 1996 to 2006. She then was superintendent at Southern Cayuga Central in the Finger Lakes, retiring in 2012.
For more information go to Worth’s website, www.marykayworthofficial.com.