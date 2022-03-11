PORTVILLE — In 2012, The United Nation’s General Assembly created the first “International Day of Forests.” to celebrate the importance of forests worldwide. On this special day, countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to raise awareness for and provide support to their nation’s forests.
To share in the celebration of trees, visit us at the Lillibridge Property for a new storybook adventure along our Storybook Reading Trail. Read the book The Tree in the Ancient Forest on the Interpretive Trail (Griffin’s Way — an easy, 0.36 mile round trip trail) as you walk through our old growth forest.
This children’s book is an excellent way to introduce young people to the interdependence of nature and the role that trees play. The storybook pages are held in place by our gentle giants as you pass by. See our map at the Lillibridge kiosk to find where your adventure begins. The book will be available beginning Friday, March 18th through April 17.
The Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville, NY. Officials said they would like pictures and feedback at naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.