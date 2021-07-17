ALLEGANY — When members of the Enchanted Mountain Garden Club began thinking of fun fall projects for the community, they decided that creating a Scarecrow Row 2021 would be the perfect way to involve Allegany children and families.
The event is open to all Allegany families who want to create an interesting scarecrow during the remainder of the summer to display along Main Street in the downtown in October. ‘
Mary Linda Williams, president of the club, said the scarecrows need to be ready by the end of September to display throughout the month of October. Families are asked to register by the end of July to let the club know of their intentions to create their life-size scarecrows.
Williams said the organization’s website, found at alleganygardenclub.com/scarecrowrow has all of the details for the project that is expected to create an autumn look in the downtown area.
“You can get a form to fill out and email it or text it and it will all come to me,” Williams said.
She said there are currently about eight families that have signed up for the event, but there is room along the street for many more.
“They’ll all be along Main Street tied to the lampposts, up one side and down the other” of the street, she said.
In addition, each of the displays will contain the name of the family that created the scarecrow.
“They will also name their scarecrow,” she said of the families.
Supplies will be provided to families, if needed, to make the adult-size male or female scarecrows.
“Kim and Steve Potter have donated wooden cross pieces for the scarecrows” to hang on, she continued. “You can make the arms all the way out (extended) or another choice would be short (pieces) so it would end at the elbow.”
Also supplied will be screws to attach all of the framework in the scarecrow. Additionally, St. Vincent’s De Paul and The Bridge thrift stores are collecting clothes they are unable to sell to donate to the project. The items are in storage at the garden club’s meeting area on Main Street.
“So this is costing families nothing,” Williams remarked.
Assisting with the event will be the Bonagany volunteer group, consisting of St. Bonaventure University students who help with projects in the community.
“They’ll help us put (the scarecrows) up,” she said of BonaGany. “They do community service.”
Williams said she believes Scarecrow Row will become an annual event “if it catches on.”
“A lot of other communities do this and they have it for consecutive years,” she added. “We want to make it simple and for families to have fun. After just coming out of the pandemic and children not in school (for parts of last year), I just think they need to have fun.”