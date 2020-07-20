U. S. Rep. Tom Reed is urging congressional leadership to include funding for child care providers in a proposed $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Reed told reporters last week that child care was a key component of reopening the economy across the country, including Southern Tier Schools in the fall.
Over the last month, Reed has met with childcare providers from across the state to highlight what he said is a growing crisis facing this critical industry. He has also called on New York to fully release all of the federal childcare funding the state received in the CARES Act.
“It is only fair we continue to support these providers and facilities as their services are integral to the educational and social development of our nation’s children,” Reed said. “This is also a priority as we look to reopen our economy and help individuals return to the workforce.”
Reed recently joined more than 40 members of Congress in a letter calling on leadership to prioritize targeted support for childcare providers to help stabilize the industry.
Reed said he had raised the issue with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after speaking with parents, teachers and child care providers. Republican leadership will support enhanced child development block grants.
“It’s a real issue when it comes to capacity for child care needs as we potentially open schools in the fall,” Reed said.
The five-term Republican congressman said he expects the resources to be “delivered in the foreseeable future.” If schools don’t reopen in the fall, but continue online over COVID-19 concerns, “We need to have a plan B.”
Reed has a 150-member coronavirus response group that continues to meet to “make sure the region continues to function.” He said everyone needs to be prepared if schools don’t reopen.
“Childcare is an utmost concern,” Reed said. “It is one of our top three priorities.”
The other two, Reed said, are state and local government relief aid and reforming unemployment.
“The resources for long term enhanced unemployment are not there,” he added.
In the first several months of the pandemic, the federal government added $600 per week to state unemployment benefits. That benefit ends at the end of the month. It creates “a disincentive” for workers going back to work, Reed said.
He noted there would be resources for schools to reopen, although New York public schools are only about six weeks away from a regular school opening and negotiations have not concluded on the size and scope of the next coronavirus relief package.
“It’s going to be a partnership with the states,” he added. “I believe we are better off having schools open than closed.”
Schools need resources to keep students, teachers and staff safe.
Rees said he expects a second stimulus package for individuals will be forthcoming soon. “I believe it should go directly to the American workers.”
Regarding the end of the Centers For Disease Control coordinating state reports on the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Reed said he trusted the Trump administration “realigning this process. I am cautiously optimistic that will not hurt our position.”
The statistics will now be coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services. “The CDC is not going to be closed out entirely,” Reed said.
What of Trump administration officials’ recent criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci? Reed was asked.
“They (officials like trade advisor Peter Navarro) are going to express themselves,” Reed said.
Reed said he trusted Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the chief medical officer on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, would continue to be involved in the pandemic response.