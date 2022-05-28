CUBA — The 150th anniversary of the Cuba Library is being observed throughout the town this year and this coming Friday, the celebration continues with Cheers, Cheese and Chocolate.
“Enjoy a taste of choice wines from New York wineries, sample a variety of cheeses from our own Cuba Cheese Shoppe, savor freshly made hors d’ oeuvres, and indulge in a bite or two of chocolate,” said Pat Ash, president of Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. which is sponsoring the event. Nonalcoholic beverages will also be available.
The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cuba Circulating Library, 39 E. Main St. Tickets are $20 each, and are available for only those over 21, by advance sale only. To reserve tickets, call the library at (585) 968-1668, visit friendsofthecubalibrary.org or mail your request. Sponsorships are also available and begin at the Silver Level.
The event was reinvented when years ago, a Wine and Cheese Gala was held. A Taste of Wine and Cheese was held in 2016 and 2017 but the Friends moved on to other benefits for the library. This year, they not only brought it back — they added chocolate.
“After five years, interest was strong to bring back the event,” Ash said. “It’s a great way to bring the community into the library, for those who come back to the area for a visit, a chance to reminisce and an opportunity to see all the wonderful things that are happening at the library.
“Cuba Cheese Shoppe is a fantastic supporter. They donate the cheese to the event and Cuba Liquors contacts wineries for wine donations. … Area businesses are also chipping in with gift cards for a raffle.”
Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the children’s area renovation project for the Cuba Circulating Library. Donations are tax-deductible.
The next event sponsored by the Friends of the Cuba Library is a week-long book sale, which begins June 11 and opens to the public at 10:30 a.m.
The next event in celebration of the anniversary is a block party on July 16. This free event will feature historical games with Genesee Country Museum, a skit about the founding of the Cuba Library, a petting zoo, games, vendors, entertainment by Doug Rougeux, the Bubbleman and music by Creek Bend Band.