OLEAN — The local family of a young victim of Congenital Heart Disease is doing what they can this weekend to raise awareness and funds to give back to affected families.
The inaugural CHD “Heart Raiser” event is set for Saturday at Forness Park from 3 to 8 p.m. It is hosted by Hearts for Isabella, a non-profit created in memory of Isabella Annelise Dombrowski by her parents, Tabitha and Bill Dombrowski.
“This event is very near and dear to our hearts as we are raising money to give back to families affected by CHD,” said Tabitha Dombrowski. “After CHD took our daughter Isabella in February 2020 at only three months old, we knew we had to spread awareness and give back to families affected.”
Congenital Heart Disease affects one in 100 babies born, making it the No. 1 birth defect in the world, Dombrowski said. All benefits from the event will go directly to support children born with the disease and organizations that support CHD research and development.
Isabella was born in October 2019 with the rare heart condition called Tricuspid Atresia Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome — born with half a heart. After initially doing well with treatments and surgery, a cardiac arrest left her in critical condition and on life support. She died Feb. 3, 2020.
The Dombrowskis invite the community to a day full of activities to help support the cause. The event will include a craft fair with 20-plus local vendors, over $4,000 in Chinese Auction and raffle items, a pre-sale Chicken BBQ dinner and more.
Local bands and live music will be played during the event with a “Dance in the Park” party held for children and families to enjoy while they jam out. Bring your costume and an air guitar and rock out with select costume characters who will be out and about for the children to see and take pictures with.
World-renowned artist Eric Jones set up from 3-5:30 p.m. to draw custom caricatures, donating his time and all benefits towards CHD and this event.
An area will be set up all day for children attending to help make a beautiful painting of their choice that will collected and be donated to help bring a smile and love to children who are undergoing scary and lengthy hospital stays.
The night will conclude with a “GLOW balloon” light memorial in honor of all babies born to CHD, from survivors to fighters and to “our angel babies,” Tabitha Dombrowski said. “It is truly going to be something special.”
Organizers are also looking for teams to register for the Kickball for CHD tournament. Dombrowski said it will be great for team-building experience, being active and helping raise money to give back.
“We couldn't do anything without all your help and an opportunity to volunteer as it will help make this event a success towards our dream to give back to those who need it most,” she said.
A special slideshow honoring all CHD warriors and their families will be shown during the event. Dombrowski said supporters can nominate a heart warrior by emailing them a picture and their story to heartsforisabella@gmail.com.
“We thank you in advance for being with us and always raising your hearts for our Isabella and the CHD community,” she said. “You have helped us do big things like these that hopefully make our daughter proud of us in a special way.”
Sign-up forms and more information can be found at heartsforisabella.wixsite.com/bella.