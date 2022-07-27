Isabella Annelise Dombrowski

Isabella Annelise Dombrowski

OLEAN — The local family of a young victim of Congenital Heart Disease is doing what they can this weekend to raise awareness and funds to give back to affected families.

The inaugural CHD “Heart Raiser” event is set for Saturday at Forness Park from 3 to 8 p.m. It is hosted by Hearts for Isabella, a non-profit created in memory of Isabella Annelise Dombrowski by her parents, Tabitha and Bill Dombrowski.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social