Charlesworth recognized for NYSAAF lifetime achievement award

LITTLE VALLEY — Family members and friends of Cattaraugus County Fair president John R. Charlesworth gathered to congratulate him on the lifetime achievement award he was awarded by the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs.
About 75 people attended a July 29 luncheon catered by Goode’s Restaurant near the county fair offices on the day before the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair began
The Lifetime Achievement Award is given annually at the NYSAAF Convention in Rochester “in recognition of outstanding dedication and commitment to the county fair.” Charlesworth was nominated for the award by Todd Boltin, CEO of Variety Attractions, one of the many organizations which brings entertainment to the county fair each year.
When nominating Charlesworth, Boltin said, “I’ve been in the fair business 40 years,” Boltin said. “I’ve dealt with hundreds of fair folks over the years. But when I talk to other fairs and clients about the fair business, I always reference John Charlesworth and his forward thinking that has made the Cattaraugus County Fair one of my favorite fairs to work with and John being one of my favorite fair people to deal with.”
Charlesworth, his wife Mary, as well as their children and many family members, have been involved in the Cattaraugus County Fair for over 30 years.
Since he became president, the grounds have seen many improvements. Buildings have been replaced, renovated or refurbished. Blacktop midways and walkways, as well as updated restrooms and show arenas are just a few of the improvements fair patrons have enjoyed.
Top notch entertainment is featured each year, both in front of the grandstand and throughout the grounds, with at least a half dozen grounds acts booked each year.