Changes to Portville Heritage Day plans announced
PORTVILLE — Portville Heritage Day kicks off Saturday, and organizers have announced several changes from what was previously reported.
The Car and Tractor Show beginning at 10 a.m. also welcomes motorcycles. Local artist Eric Jones will also be available to draw caricatures.
There will not be a petting zoo nor a Mister/Miss Portville contest, but there are other activities for children and families planned.
For more information, contact Michelle Platt at (716) 307-3176.