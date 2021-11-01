ALBANY (AP) — New Yorkers are voting Tuesday on several proposed changes to the state constitution, including two that could make it easier to vote.
One proposed constitutional change would remove a requirement that people must register to vote at least 10 days before an election.
Another change would make it possible for the legislature to make mail-in voting permanent. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has allowed any voters fearful of the virus to vote by mail, but Democrats want to make that permanent.
Before the pandemic, you had to be sick or out of town to vote with an absentee ballot.
Another ballot measure would alter New York’s process of drawing the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. Republicans and some election rights groups say the referendum gives Democratic supermajorities too much power.
New York could also join a handful of states that have passed constitutional amendments giving people the right to a clean environment.
A measure on the ballot would approve adding the “right to clean water, clean air, and a healthful environment” to New York’s state constitution.
Pennsylvania passed the nation’s first such right in 1971.
Supporters say the amendment will require the government to consider environmental effects early on in policy-making and allow New Yorkers to sue when it fails to do so.
Republicans and the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York say New York will see a flood of costly lawsuits.