OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Archbishop Walsh Academy and will feature tours of their new Volpe International Residence Hall.
These events held monthly from September to May are an opportunity to learn about the hosting member business and meet and network with other members.
Food and beverages will be provided to enjoy while touring the facilities.
“Walsh is excited to be able to open their international dormitory to the public and show this safe, nurturing home away from home they have created for those choosing to study here from abroad,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager.
Faculty will also be on hand to talk about the new daycare services coming to Walsh.
For more information or to make a reservation call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com.
The schedule of the remaining BAH is as follows:
• Dec. 21, Twin Tiers Outerwear
• Feb. 15, Total Senior Care
• March 15, Century Manor
• April 19, Jordan Photography and Consulting
• May 17, Lincoln Park Pavilion
Each BAH also has attendance fund sponsors (ATF). GOACC encourages members to attend at least five out of the nine member networking events. ATF sponsors fund the grand prize of $240 in Shop Olean gift certificates. This month’s ATF is Staci Werlau State Farm Insurance Agency.