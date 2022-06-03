SALAMANCA — The Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamberfest Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
Enjoy craft beers and wine, local food, arts and crafts and music by Pie Time Entertainment while supporting Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S.).
The fun goes on all weekend when artisans from the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous will be demonstrating their skills and carving at the casino. The action takes place Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an auction at 6 and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an auction at 4. Admission to the carving event is free.
A ticketed event, the Chamberfest is a place to meet new friends and reconnect with old ones. Come and sample dozens of craft beers and wines from national and local wineries and brewhouses.
During the weekend events, people can shop at the booths of craft vendors, eat food prepared by the award-winning Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino staff and marvel at the chainsaw skills of the wood cutting auction weekend.
Craft vendors will offer a wide selection of various products including diffuser oils, dry nail polish, Native products and jewelry, reflexology items, jerky, baked goods, gifts, crocheted crafts, flower candle toppers, leashes and collars, jewelry, sand art, dips and mixes and homemade items as well as products from North Branch Bee Ranch and Wandering Gypsy.
John Sheehan, the chamber’s executive director, said they have not been able to hold the Chamberfest in two years due to COVID, and they’re very excited to be able to have it this year. With inflation as high as it’s been, he said the chamber actually lowered the ticket price this year for the first time.
“We want to have everybody come and enjoy a time where they can watch the wood carving at the casino that goes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “Our chamber brew fest takes place on Saturday.”
Sheehan said they are running a promotion and are giving away a $15 “free slot play” at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment for anyone who orders a pre-sale ticket.
Tickets for the Beer & Wine Festival are $15 pre-sale and $25 at the door. Food items are not included. Tickets are available at salamancachamber.org or The Logo Shop at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
E.A.R.S. is a foster home-based rescue group of volunteers that house rescue animals in their homes with their families and other pets, and not in a shelter environment.
The event will take place in the east-side parking lot along Seneca Allegany boulevard at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. For more information, call the chamber at (716) 945-2034 or email info@salamancachamber.org.