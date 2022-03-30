WELLSVILLE — As life gets back to normal, more and more of those community events we hold most dear are resurfacing, including the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, and everyone gets to take part.
It was recently announced at the Chamber Events Committee meeting that the annual awards dinner has been scheduled for May 14 at the Wellsville Country Club. The event has not taken place since the coronavirus pandemic began disrupting public activities in spring 2020.
Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Chamber, said that while awards are chosen based on the decisions of the Chamber members, the board does accept outside nominations for the popular Spirit of Wellsville Award.
He said anyone can send in a nomination for this special award. The only requirement is that it is for residents who have made an impact on the community.
At the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards in 2018, Rich and Gwyn Shear received the Spirit of Wellsville Award for their work on boards, committees, in business, for creating RidgeWalk and Run, helping countless people learn and enjoy the art of riding and sheltering abandoned animals.
Nominations are being accepted. To nominate a business or community member who has demonstrated the Spirit of Wellsville send an email to msc@wellsvillechamber.org
Doing away with size categories, the Chamber is also seeking nominations for:
• Business of the Year. This award goes to a Chamber member business that has greatly contributed to the community and the Chamber as a whole.
• New Business of the Year. This award goes to a member business that has greatly contributed to our community and the Chamber as a whole and has opened in the community or joined the Chamber in the last 3 years
• Community Service Award. This award is not limited to a business and may include community member(s) or organizations who have made an impact on the community through their service efforts.
Nominations for these awards may also be submitted by emailing msc@wellsvillechamber.org.
Tickets are also available at the Chamber or by email for the dinner event. It will take place on May 14 at the Country Club starting with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. when dinner will be served. The band Dark Water Duo will entertain. The awards will be presented following dinner.
To find out more about upcoming public events being hosted by the Chamber, the April 9 Wine Walk, the May 7 Community Cleanup or to help support the restoration and maintenance of the Community Clock, call the Chamber at 593-5080 or go to its Facebook page or website.