OLEAN — The lights are going up, and it’s less than two weeks until Santa Claus comes down Santa Claus Lane.

With just over two weeks to go until the parade, officials from Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have registered more than 15 units for the upcoming Santa Claus Lane Parade on Black Friday, Nov. 25, with Santa and Mrs. Claus lighting the thousands of lights in downtown Olean and participating in the ever-popular parade, which serves as the official kick-off to the holiday season in the area.

