OLEAN — The lights are going up, and it’s less than two weeks until Santa Claus comes down Santa Claus Lane.
With just over two weeks to go until the parade, officials from Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have registered more than 15 units for the upcoming Santa Claus Lane Parade on Black Friday, Nov. 25, with Santa and Mrs. Claus lighting the thousands of lights in downtown Olean and participating in the ever-popular parade, which serves as the official kick-off to the holiday season in the area.
“Our continued gratitude and appreciation go to the City of Olean and KelKur Electrical Service employees who have dedicated time and effort to assist us in bringing joy and happiness to our residents — and more importantly to our children,” said Chamber Membership Services Associate Erica Dreher.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street, and proceed south on North Union. Both sides of North Union Street will be used by parade participants. Santa Claus will have his traditional countdown of the lights coming on at the intersection of State and Union.
The Santa Claus Lane committee encourages area organizations and businesses to participate in the parade with a float, send in a musical unit, or display historical/public vehicles in the parade.
WPIG-FM will be the official emcees of the parade and will announce the parade line up at their official emcee booth near the intersection of Union and State Streets. Chamber officials have invited area residents to judge this year’s parade: Paula Snyder, Jamestown Community College; Max Bullers, formerly of Home Depot of Olean; and Paula Bernstein, Tri-County Arts Council. The judges will be located in a Close’s Lumber truck on North Union Street near Laurens Street intersection.
Winners will be announced the night of the parade. Eight awards will be presented in the following categories: The Blitzen Award, sponsored by Times Herald will go to the most photogenic float or unit; The Seasons Greetings Award, sponsored by Olean PC Repair and Security Cameras by Joe Duplechian to the best newcomer to the parade, and one that typifies a welcoming theme - this unit must be a first-time entrant; The Rudolph Award, sponsored by National Grid Co., for the float with the most or best use of lights; The Snowflake Award, sponsored by the Street Classics Car Club for the unit with the most participants in the parade, Angelic Spirit Award, sponsored by Mandy’s Flowers, will go to the most spiritual/religious float or unit. The Elves Award, sponsored by Owl Homes Group, will go to the float or unit that best typifies the holiday through the eyes of a child; Jingle Bells Award, sponsored by Milestone Financial Strategies, will go to the best theatrical (music/dance) float or unit; and The Sleigh Award, presented by The Bantelman Agency, will go to the most decorated larger truck (fire truck, flatbed, utility vehicles, etc.)
Although there is no official deadline for parade applications, the Chamber urges all participants to get the information into the Chamber by Nov. 23. All parade participants must have a waiver signed and Chamber officials ask that all waivers be handed in at the offices at 301 N. Union St.
On the night of the parade, Delaware Avenue will be closed to traffic at 5:30 p.m. with North Union Street closing to traffic at 6:15 p.m. The City’s downtown parking lots will be opened and free to park. The City Building’s restrooms will be opened the night of the parade from 6-8 p.m. Extra uniformed personnel of the Olean Fire and Police Departments will be on hand. Lost children should report to the Chamber office, and additional handicapped parking will be available on the East State Street side of the City Building.
OTHER EVENTS the week of Thanksgiving include the Twin Tiers Striders Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving; and the Nov. 26 Portville and Allegany holiday celebrations. Portville will now also have a parade throughout the village to Pioneer Park. Small Business Saturday will also be held Saturday throughout the area.
For more information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other Greater Olean Area events and activities, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.