OLEAN — Applications are now available for retail, food and event vendors for the final StrOlean of the year set for Friday, Oct. 1.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced that applications can be found online at www.oleanny.com, at the chamber office or by calling 372-4433.
StrOlean is an event to be held throughout the Olean area. Event-goers can saunter, amble, wander and walk the sidewalks, able to enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages. The GOACC held the first StrOlean in August 2017.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the chamber, said about 10 different businesses and organizations have signed up so far, but there is still plenty of room for more. She said the June event had about 40 participants and in August there were about 60.
“I think people were really happy to have something to look forward to and plan on, for both vendors as well as attendees,” she said.
Yanetsko said because StrOleans are not typically held at the same time as another festival or major event in the community, it gives vendors and attendees alike another reason to come downtown.
“Some of the ones who might not have taken advantage of it in 2019 are looking at it as a nice promotional opportunity,” she said of organizations and businesses who have already signed up.
Some events set for Oct. 1 include the Out of the Darkness Cattaraugus County Walk, which starts and ends in Lincoln Park. Registration opens at 5 p.m., and the walk takes place between 6 and 8:30 p.m. To register or for more information, please email almann@cattco.org.
Also planned is the Olean Fire Department’s third open house with a static truck display, fire prevention handouts for adults and kids and a tour of the station.
Yanetsko said participants can set up between noon and 10 p.m., but many have been closing up their booths around 6 o’clock, something COACC hopes to extend.
“We’re going to see if we can plan different entertainment, not only in the restaurants themselves but performers at different times throughout the whole street,” she explained.
Local organizations are invited to bring events downtown. Suggested event ideas include a scavenger hunt, story time, walking tour, painting class, outdoor fitness class, make-your-own crafts, dance demonstration, musical performance, car show and rally and more.
The chamber also encourages food vendors to come and serve up some food. There is an application for those businesses not located on North Union Street to set up a food spot during the StrOlean. North Union restaurants are encouraged to sell food outside the store.
For the Pop Up Market, the GOACC encourages brick and mortar store businesses to host an event outside or host sales/info tables inside or outside the store.
There will be no fee for existing establishments to participate, but the chamber would like business owners to still fill out the application.
For those vendors throughout the Olean area wishing to set up a both, the Pop Up Market will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more.
The StrOlean held in October 2019 was at the end of the month, and Yanetsko said the weather felt more like winter at times than fall. By holding this year’s event on the first Friday of the month, she said they hope the weather has a better chance of being warm and sunny.
“We’ll still have that fall and Halloween theme even though it’s right at the beginning of October,” she added.
Although the 2022 StrOlean schedule is not yet ready, Yanetsko said the chamber will likely hold the August event on a different weekend from the Gus Macker again after that worked well this year.
“Obviously, we don’t want to confuse any attendees on the dates,” she said. “We want to try to hit it on a non-event day just to give more opportunities to come on down.”
For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.