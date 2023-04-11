OLEAN — If you’re a local nonprofit or business looking to get in on the fun of StrOlean, applications are now available for retail, food and event vendors for the first StrOlean of the season June 2.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced applications can be found online at oleanny.com, at the chamber office or by calling (716) 372-4433.
“GOACC is encouraging all to participate — whether in Allegany, Olean, Portville,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, the chamber’s chief operating officer. “We gather all the participants’ information and promote it as one event with many locations.”
Yanetsko said some city restaurants and businesses had sent in hours, music entertainment and specials for past StrOleans, so the chamber included them in its guide and promotional materials.
First held in August 2017, the semiannual StrOleans were designed to be held in downtown Olean where event goers could saunter, amble, wander and walk North Union Street to enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.
Although the name states StrOlean, the chamber’s market area includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills in addition to the city.
For the Pop Up Market, the GOACC encourages brick-and-mortar store businesses to host an event outside the store or host sales/info tables inside or outside the store. Restaurants are encouraged to sell food outside the store.
There will be no fee for existing establishments to participate, but the chamber would like business owners to still fill out the application.
“This is the same for restaurants, whether you vend outside your restaurant or not, send in your specials, your information on entertainment if any and other details,” said Sarah Blovsky, chamber member services manager. “No charge for these brick/mortar restaurants to participate and advertise what they plan to do this day.”
For those wishing to vend throughout the Olean area, the Pop Up Market will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more.
If a local organization is looking for a fundraiser event, the chamber is encouraging organizations to come on down and create an event that would benefit their organization. Past StrOleans have seen a wide range of activities from tire flipping competitions to roller derby demos, carnival games and children’s crafts, fun runs, music entertainment, outdoor yoga classes and more.
“GOACC is encouraging businesses, non-profits and school groups to start now and plan to participate in one or all StrOleans,” Blovsky added. “For example, an organization or school group could host a 5K Run/Walk during any edition.”
Yanetsko said the most successful StrOlean to date was the first one held in 2017 when it was held in conjunction with the Gus Macker in August. This will be the first StrOlean since then that is opening for the Macker.
“We had more than 82 participants for StrOlean,” Yanetsko said of the inaugural event. “In 2018, we thought that separating StrOlean and Macker would give the merchants two separate weekends of sales – it didn’t happen.”
Chamber officials are banking on having the two events working together to bring in great numbers. For those interested in participating as a retail or food vendor or as an event organizer, the chamber encourages information to be turned into the office as soon as possible for proper promotion and planning, as well as no duplication of events.
For more information or registration forms, call the chamber or email events@oleanny.com.