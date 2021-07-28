OLEAN — The 8th annual Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, rained out on its July date, has been rescheduled for Aug. 23 at the Bartlett Country Club.
The format is a scramble with a limit of 30 teams and no handicaps, although mulligans are allowed this year, a first for the golf classic.
Registration will open at noon that day with a shotgun start set for 1 p.m. Dinner with awards and a cash bar will be at 6 p.m.
The classic player fee is $125 per player/$500 per team and includes greens, golf cart, lunch and dinner. Hole sponsorships will be available to business organizations at a $100 fee per hole. For those that aren’t able to golf but would like to come for dinner and awards, the fee is $40.
The Chamber is accepting small items for gift bags for the players. Items could include pens, koozies, free drink token, etc.
Prizes from the pro shop will be awarded for best scores in both divisions. Overall winning teams will take home bragging rights and a traveling trophy to show off all year, the Chamber said. Other specials include skins, closest to hole and longest drive.
For more information, call the Chamber at 372-4433 or by email to info@oleanny.com.