OLEAN — The Olean area was the scene of mayhem this weekend — chaos, disorder, havoc, bedlam — but all in good-natured fun.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced the success of the Friday and Saturday event after nine months of planning.
“Most of the M3 events originally planned were done — yes we had some successes, as well as some mayhem,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “Overall, the M3 weekend was a remarkable success for the area. The Chamber’s events committee will recap this event in June. Although initial feedback is to host all the events again next year — there was a suggestion to pull the flea market in with the garage sale and move it to a separate weekend.”
The most popular admission event of the two-day festivities was the relaxed Float the Allegheny — taking participants on a slow float from Portville to Olean.
“Reported/paid float admissions was about 105 participants — our goal was 50 — so this Float was the M3’s best participant event,” said Yanetsko. “Another float also planned to drop in around our M3 float at 11 a.m., which added to the 105 participants, as well as many others just floated along to be a part of the float.”
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yanetsko said about 150 vessels of various types were on the river.
About 15 vessels were registered in the speed challenge River Regatta, but due to confusion over the various launches, three participated in the timed event.
The fastest time was recorded by Al Frisina, who made the 4.35-mile trek in 45 minutes. Frisina, Yanetsko said, has used the kayak as his transportation from his home on the river to work in Olean and is no stranger to the route.
The four-mile Hike to Herman, which went up the side of Mount Hermanns and back down again, saw the fastest male award go to Craig Maguire of Allegany with a time of 42:09; and the fastest female award to Angela Castle of Olean with a time of 53:47. The ‘hike’ was deemed a challenge run due to the elevation change, dirt road terrain and asphalt path.
The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club’s disc golf putting challenge set portable baskets around the M3 headquarters at War Vets Park, and 10 participants took part. Amanda Hulbert of Olean took first place in the women’s division; in the men’s division, first place went to Rich Longer (Derrick CIty), second place to Scott Hulbert (Olean) and third place to Darrell Klute (Olean).
Although the Community Wide Garage Sale was a separate event, it was held during the M3 weekend. The sale featured 116 households, which Chamber officials said was on par with pre-COVID-19 pandemic figures. A flea market at War Vets Park was a part of the M3 but did not see as much success.
Chamber officials noted the effort would not have been possible without the efforts of more than 40 volunteers, the city of Olean DPW and Parks crew, as well as Beat City Music Shop that scheduled and organized the music; and the Chambers 45 corporate sponsors who helped with dedicated funds to put the event on. A special note of thanks was given to area first responders for helping keep the float and regatta safe.
“Chief Tim Richardson of OFD coordinated the water safety crews through the city of Olean staff, and the Allegany and the Weston’s Mills Fire Department Tech Rescue Teams. Our hats off to them — with full gear on and in the heat,” Yanetsko said, adding the crews used the event as a training opportunity, creating a command center, dropping crews off at their respective launches, and performing safety maneuvers.
“This was a fantastic opportunity to get our crews out in almost real situations,” Richardson said. “The whole operation was about 4 hours with us wrapping up after 2 p.m. Saturday. The only issue we saw was a little chaos at the starting place.”
Next up for the Chamber is a busy month of June, with four events: StrOlean; Chamber Clambake; Gus Macker; and Southern Tier Corporate Challenge. The deadline for Macker for team registration is online today. Normally, Gus Macker officials extend the registration, so late entries should stay tuned for updates.
For more information, call 372-4433; email info@oleanny.com or visit online www.oleanny.com.