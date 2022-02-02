OLEAN — The real winner of the 2021 Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Wing Crawl is a deserving veteran.
The Chamber, along with co-host Olean Sports and Social Club, reported they have donated $5,597 from the Wing Crawl held in November to Western New York Heroes and Pawsitive for Heroes to fund the training of a service dog for a veteran.
The committee met with the groups on Monday to present checks, which are enough to cover the costs of training one dog.
“Service dogs hit home with me as a vet,” said Aaron Tierson, a committee member and chef at Union Whiskey. “WNY Heroes was chosen because of the wonderful service that they give to my fellow veterans. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.”
Founded in 2007, WNY Heroes works to provide the support, assistance and resources — financial, physical and emotional — that veterans need following their service. The organization’s goal is to ease the transition from military service and combat to civilian life, and eliminate the hardships and complications that too many veterans continue to experience in America today.
“Thank you everyone for your amazing ongoing support and most of all, for believing in us,” said Chris Kreiger Sr., an Iraq War veteran who is president and co-founder of WNYHeroes. “With your help, we can continue making a difference for veterans in Western New York. Once we have your Veteran and service dog identified, we will arrange a meet and greet and you can find out more about them. Again, thank you for believing in us and thank you for being our hero.”
Chamber Chief Operating Officer Meme Yanetsko said, through the wing crawl itself, $3,100 was raised.
“The balance was graciously donated and added to the event proceeds: Chris Dicerbo with Union Tea Café purchased a signed Buffalo Bills painting of Coach Sean McDermott for $1,000, and Nick Dicerbo of Union Whiskey donated $1,400 to match what was raised through the raffles,” she said.
The Wing Crawl organizers said they are interested in other similar events, especially in the cold-weather season.
“It’s pretty interesting hearing what people are suggesting for our next crawl — some people want pizza, hamburgers, appetizers, sliders — even mac and cheese,” said Tyler Booth, OSSC founder. “Since it’s cold and winter season, the crawl coming up next may be a chili / soup crawl.”
It is expected that the next crawl will be held at the end of March.