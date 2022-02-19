OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s next networking event is set for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mastel Ford Lincoln, 1674 E. State St. in Olean.
Mastel Inc. will have fun, food, beverages and giveaways. Come down and check out some of their new inventory.
The two-hour time frame of BAHs gives attendees the opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses and opportunities, whether they stay for 20 minutes or the full two hours.
These events held monthly from September to May and allow members to relax and connect in a fun atmosphere while learning more about member businesses.
For more information or to make a reservation for February 23 BAH, please call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.
“We hope people will realize this opportunity is theirs to take in attending our Business After Hours series. If you are employed by a chamber member you receive the benefits as a member yourself. This includes attending any of these events. “ stated Erica Dreher, member services manager.
The Bartlett Country Club will be the site of the March 23 BAH and Focus Physical Therapy will host on April 27.
Each BAH also has Attendance Fund Sponsors (AFS). GOACC encourages its members to attend at least five out of the eight member networking events. Our sponsors fund the grand prize of $240 in Shop Olean gift certificates. This month’s AFS is Miller’s Farm Market.