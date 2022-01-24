OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s next networking event is set for Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beat City Music, Inc. in Olean.
These events, held monthly from September to May, are an opportunity to meet and network with other members.
“These events are a great way to bring our business community members together to form new connections and show their support for other businesses in the community,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager.
Beat City Music will provide food and beverages to be enjoyed while listening to patrons do some jam sessions. Tours of their upstairs space will also be happening throughout the two-hour period.
The two-hour time frame of BAHs gives attendees the opportunity to discuss and share ideas, while learning about other local businesses, whether they stay for 20 minutes or the full two hours.
GOACC has more than 580 members. All members and its member employees are eligible to attend these free opportunities.
For more information or to make a reservation for Wednesday’s event, contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.