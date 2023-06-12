OLEAN — The Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tiers will hold its 3rd annual Golf Classic on June 23 at Bartlett Country Club.
The Classic will follow a shotgun format starting at 10 a.m., ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all participants. Cost is $125 per player, and each participant will receive a goodie bag, boxed lunch and light dinner. There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Challenger Learning Center by helping to increase scholarship funds that can be made available to visiting schools. Those participating in the Classic will help make a difference in the lives of local students.
“We are excited for this year’s Classic,” said Reann Ehman, Director of the CLC. “Cutco and Zippo have both agreed to be event sponsors and we are grateful for all of our sponsors' support and the golfers that participate.”
Additional sponsors include St. Bonaventure University, The Blaisdell Foundation, American Refining Group, Napoleon Engineering Services, Bobcat, Focus Physical Therapy of Olean and Black, Lyle & Habberfield LLP.
Register online at challengertwintiers.org.