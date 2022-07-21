ST. BONAVENTURE — Yes, it is rocket science.
The finale of a three-day rocket camp at the Challenger Center of the Twin Tiers was launching the rockets young participants had built.
Eight youths in fifth through eighth grades participated in the rocket camp with Challenger Center director Reann Ehman.
“They built the rockets,” Ehman said of the students. “We covered things like how the trajectory affects the launch.” Each student built one rocket in class and one on their own, so everyone had two launch opportunities.
A volunteer used the students’ cellphones to video their launches.
“Three, two, one!” said Ehman for the countdowns. About half went up the first time the launch button was pushed. Other times, there was a short or another malfunction or low battery power. The participants kept trying until their launch was successful.
A “woosh” sound and a trail of white smoke followed the rockets several hundred feet into the sky before the rockets floated to the ground under a parachute.
Those attending Rocket Camp included: Liam Austin, Olean; Aiden Grimes, Allegany; Caden Peck, Hinsdale; Alex Cramer, Horseheads; Jake Wheeler, Bradford, Pa.; Rylie Spencer, Hinsdale; Kaeden Peterson, Olean and Cruise Kinney, Bradford.
The Challenger campers aren’t done yet. They’ve been invited to participate in a free program next Thursday that includes speaking to the astronauts on the International Space Station.
Other area youth interested in attending should call the Challenger Center to make a reservation since the event is limited to 50 participants. The Challenger Center can be reached at (716) 379-8686.
Ehman said the program will also be on the Challenger Center’s YouTube channel to watch live. Other Challenger Centers will also be involved in the call, she said. The program starts at 11:30 a.m. on July 28.
The Challenger Center has also scheduled Let’s Code Camp today and on July 28 and Moon v. Mars Camp next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.