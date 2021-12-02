WELLSVILLE — Certified nurse midwife Tamara L. Chaffee has joined the Jones Memorial Hospital Women’s Health Team and will see patients at the Wellsville and Hornell offices.
Chaffee comes to Jones from Olean Medical Group, where she provided midwifery care. She is a familiar face at Jones, having served as the director of Maternal Health Services and Prenatal Education, and as a certified childbirth educator, certified lactation counselor and the charge nurse in obstetrics.
She was also the office manager for a well-known Wellsville pediatrician, Dr. Zahi Kassas.
Chaffee earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester and completed her master's in midwifery at Stony Brook University School of Nursing. She is a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives.
Chaffee and her husband, Mike, live in Wellsville and have three grown children, Dakota, Mikala and Noah. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoys cooking.
Chaffee will begin seeing patients in January but appointments can be made now by calling (585) 596-4048.