OLEAN — Over the years, sixth- and seventh-grade students with the Student Activity Council at the Olean City School District conducted a dental hygiene month that entailed collecting dental supplies for the Olean Food Pantry.
This year, when SAC co-advisor Char Dwaileebe learned the food pantry also was very short on cereal supplies, SAC students decided to conduct a separate Husky Nation Cereal Drive at district schools, as well as at BOCES. The collection, sponsored by SAC students at the high school, the intermediate middle school and the sixth-grade class, will be held from April 12 through May 21.
Dwaileebe said she learned of the food pantry’s cereal shortage when setting up a time to deliver the collected dental supplies to the facility. Jerry Hustak, operations manager at the food pantry, said the Leo Moss Drive facility normally had its cereal supplies bolstered in the past with collections conducted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. Unfortunately, that collection wasn’t held this year.
“I talked to my co-advisor (Katie Coulter) and she said it would be a great opportunity if we did this district-wide,” Dwaileebe continued. She said seven-grade administrator, Gerald Trietley, suggested holding the event on a larger scale by asking Cutco Corp. if the company would match the cereal donations. Cutco agreed to do this which will greatly increase the overall donation.
“Our goal per building will be 400 boxes of cereal,” she continued, noting the classes and grade levels will likely have contests to see which collect the most cereal. A “fun video” is also expected to be made involving all of the cereal boxes.
Superintendent Rick Moore said that as students from the district will be on spring break beginning Thursday through April 12, the collection will begin when they return. In addition, the general drop-off site for the public will likely be held at the high school at 410 W. Sullivan St. Students will also be permitted, however, to bring in smaller donations to their respective schools.
Moore said he is pleased the students are conducting the drive.
“Kids really do like to help,” he said of district students and their families. “It’s awesome — when we do a can drive it’s amazing what they bring in … it’s one thing if you do good math, but to create a good citizen is more important than anything else.”
Community members are asked to contact the high school before donations are brought to the campus by calling 375-8010.