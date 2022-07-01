ALLEGANY — Aiden Mikolajczyk, 17, of Portville, a member of Boy Scout Troop 631 of the Westons Mills Volunteer Fire Department, got one step closer to the rank of Eagle Scout in June.
“For Eagle Scout rank, you have to complete the service project,” he said, explaining that his project was at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
When asked how he came up with his idea of helping out the cemetery, he said it was an easy decision.
“I have relatives who were in the service and are buried there, and when I stopped by there a few months ago I saw the footstones were overgrown,” he said.
Mikolajczk knew he had what he was looking for — the project that would help him get to Eagle Scout.
“I was really disappointed how much they had deteriorated, but I was happier when we got them cleaned up,” he said of the project, which turned out not to be such an easy thing.
More than 400 footstones — the markers are typically flat and feature the veteran’s name, dates, and military service information — were cleaned by Mikolajczyk and his team of 33 volunteers in about 3 1/2 hours — clearing out two truckloads of sod that had to be cut away from the stones at the graves of World War II and Korean and Vietnam war veterans.
“I’m extremely proud. He’s been in (scouting) since second grade and I’ve been with him through the entire process,” said Luke Mikolajczyk, Aiden’s father and troop leader. “He has good values, good morals. He enjoyed it and I enjoyed the good quality time with him.”
The elder Mikolajczyk would like to see more volunteers come out to spend time scouting. “There’s good lessons in scouting and I’d like to see more volunteers. … The Boy Scouts is a good organization, good leaders, good men and I think more people should join.”
In the meantime, “Now I just have the interview with the district council and then I’ll become an Eagle Scout,” the younger Mikolajczk said proudly.