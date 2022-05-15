ST. BONAVENTURE — Celebrations of academic achievements and success Sunday morning at St. Bonaventure University were often shaded with melancholy remembrance.
Throughout the morning, speaker after speaker returned to three main incidents impacting the university — the struggles of COVID-19, the death of university president Dr. Dennis DePerro in March 2021 and the sudden passing of basketball great and alumnus Bob Lanier less than a week ago.
“Here we are together, on Bob Lanier Court, just days after our most famous, most influential and perhaps most beloved alumnus passed away,” said commencement speaker Adrian Wojnarowski, ’91. “And here we are a day after an insidious mass shooting in Bob’s hometown — and many of yours — in Buffalo, of a racially motivated mass murder.”
ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Wojnarowski came a long way from being a struggling sports writer fresh out of college to become the newsbreaker of the latest wow-worthy NBA trades or free agent signings. Reflecting on a time of feeling sorry for himself in 1997, Wojnarowski said his wife, Amy, a Hellinger Award winner from the Class of ’92, had heard enough.
“Rightfully tired of all my whining … in so many words, she told me 'Get your butt out of bed, stop feeling sorry for yourself and go do your job,'” he recalled. “Make sure you surround yourself with truth-tellers … with those whose love is unfailing and honesty unflinching.”
The university’s 162nd annual commencement ceremony saw nearly 700 — about 400 undergraduate and 300 graduate students — walk across the stage and earn their diplomas. As the first normal ceremony since 2019, students and their families alike flashed plenty of maskless smiles and did plenty of in-person cheering throughout the celebration in the Reilly Center.
Wojnarowski was among three remarkable alumni Sunday who received honorary doctorates.
Also honored were Tom Marra, ’80, retired president and CEO of Symetra Financial Corp., and retired Brigadier Gen. Maureen Keenan LeBoeuf, ’76, the first woman to chair a department at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. LeBoeuf is part of the nine-sibling Keenan clan of Olean, whose father, Leo, taught English at SBU for 52 years and who also received an honorary degree, in 2000.
All nine Keenans attended St. Bonaventure.
WORDS OF WISDOM
From making it through more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic to the losses of two of the university’s most notable figures, Sunday’s exercises were an occasion for not only measuring how far its graduates had come but inspiring them to pursue new heights.
Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting university president, encouraged the graduates to enjoy the day as a one of few in life with such closure following a monumental project. He further advised them to rest up and then decide how they will become the best reflection of St. Bonaventure on the rest of the world.
“I cannot express enough my gratitude to you and your families for all you have done through the pandemic, to preserve and persist through the greatest challenge to the university in anyone’s memory,” he said.
Student speaker Alexa Shahine of Syracuse shared many of the things that are “so Bonaventure” — community, the Bona Bubble, unfettered support and alumni bonds.
“I do not know what it is about this place that forms such a strong bond,” she said. “Maybe there is some magic in the Enchanted Mountain air, maybe it was the inspiring words from Dr. Zimmer’s candlelight speech challenging us to always say yes — within reason of course.
“But people here have a tendency to take tremendous leaps out of their comfort zones and trust that things will work out,” Shahine continued. “And somehow, they always do.”
HONORING TWO LEGACIES
John Sheehan, chair of the university board of trustees, said he has personal respect for all the graduates, their perseverance and coping with all the challenges to reach Sunday’s achievement. However, the biggest challenge the university dealt with was DePerro’s passing.
“I know how much it meant to him to walk around this beautiful campus and meeting so many of you,” Sheehan said of DePerro. “I know he’s looking down on all of us today with a great sense of pride for what you have accomplished,” he said.
Sheehan thanked the Class of 2022 officers for pushing to recognize DePerro with an honorary degree from the university. He said the their heartfelt gesture ensures his place with the class forever.
Wojnarowski said while Sunday was a day of celebration, many present had endured many heartaches in recent years, and together mourn the death DePerro. Nevertheless, progress comes with confidence, passion, putting in the work and being ready when the opportunity arrives.
“The older many of us get, the more we can mythologize this place. But it isn’t perfect — no place is,” he continued. “At its best, through, Bonas is always striving. It is growing, it is evolving, it is getting better, and at our best, so are we.”
Before the ceremony began, a tribute video honoring Lanier, his memory and his impact played on the arena scoreboard. Minutes later, university faculty and the Class of 2022 took their seats on the Reilly Arena basketball court that bears Lanier’s name.
“Remember Bob Lanier for electrifying millions as one of the great players in the history of the game, but remember him, too, as a sophomore opening up his heart and opening up young minds in a second floor Devereux dorm room,” Wojnarowski said. “All of us need to remember that someone else’s experience may not remotely resemble what we imagine it to be. Listen and love.”