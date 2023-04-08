OLEAN — A cold but sunny Good Friday welcomed local clergy members and their flocks to Lincoln Park to celebrate the Easter season with the 25th annual Walk the Way of the Cross event.
Again held in a drive-in style following the coronavirus pandemic and sponsored by the Greater Olean Association of Churches, representatives from about 15 various denominations and congregations collaborated for the event, reading from scripture and proclaiming the good news.
The Rev. Gerald Piper, pastor of Knapp Creek United Methodist Church and event organizer, said Walk the Way of the Cross began in Olean in 1998 by Fr. James Snodgrass, rector of St. Stephens Episcopal Church at the time.
Organizers welcomed dozens of Christians from young children to retired senior citizens together in order to share appropriate messages for the season, bringing encouragement, hope and a new outbreak of faith.
“We come with a variety of backgrounds and a variety of worship styles, but one thing we agree on is the saving grace of God on the cross of Jesus Christ,” Piper said.
Attendees parked around the park and listened on live FM radio in their cars and sat in lawn chairs and benches throughout the park. The setup was similar to that used last year, inspired by the first drive-in-style event held at Mount Zion Church in 2021.
In addition to New Testament readings and sermons, the event included various attendees — including teachers, public servants, veterans, parents and children — volunteering to hold a large cross at different stations throughout the park.
Meanwhile, several area pastors shared Easter messages with the Times Herald.
Pastor Bruce Levine, Olean First Presbyterian“The resurrection story is good news. It takes us beyond the evil of the crucifixion and moves us to the other side of Jesus’ brutal, torturous Roman execution. After a state-sponsored act of terror comes a series of miracles beginning with the resurrection.
“Another advantage is that Jesus still loves his followers (us) and wants to meet up with them. Remember that when his time came to face humiliation, torture, and cruel death, only a few women, and the beloved disciple, were even around and then only looking on from a distance.
“So, God raised Jesus, and his followers were hiding except for two women named Mary. Jesus’ followers were filled with fear, guilt, and shame. They were fearful of the political and religious authorities and guilty and ashamed that they had deserted Jesus and denied him rather than stood by him.
“But Jesus doesn’t hold that against them. He loves them still. Jesus wants his followers to meet him down the road in Galilee. Boom! There is the fantastic, good news of the Gospel.
“The resurrection declares that even at our worst, God still loves us, and we can do nothing to change that. Even though we have not always been there for Jesus, he is always there for us. And in the words of the immortal Sam Cooke, ‘Ain’t that Good News.’”
Rev. Stephen Patrick, Mt. Zion Christian Assembly“This Sunday, I’ll be celebrating Easter for the last time with my friends at Mt. Zion Christian Assembly in Olean. After 16 years of pastoral ministry, and 15 further years of youth ministry in Olean, my wife, Sandi, and I are moving out of state to spend time with our children and grandchildren. We are excited that our friend and Olean native, Rev. Jared T. Parks, will become the next pastor of Mt. Zion on June 25.
“In Colossians 3:1, the Apostle Paul exhorts, ‘Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God.’ So much of our public discourse and shared experiences reside not in the lofty ideals of Christian love and charity, but rather in the basement of human depravity.
“Often it seems we, the human race, have settled for the lowest common denominators of vice and indulgence – not because we want to, but because it feels easier than living a life of virtue and discipline.
“But Jesus calls us to live higher and brighter, to set our sights on ‘things above.’ Ever try walking while looking up? It’s not easy, and there are dangers all around. But looking up helps us see our destination and helps us choose a path that is less difficult.
“We can focus on the rocks and mud beneath our feet, or we can focus on where we are going. I pray we all find the faith to get out of the mud and look up to Jesus, our Good Shepherd, who can lead us to a higher place.”
Fr. Michael Reyes, St. Bonaventure“My homily this Easter Sunday will focus on the importance of sustaining the Easter Spirit in our hearts, not just during the season of Easter, but every single day. What this means is that we should never lose hope, courage, and faith when we are going through a rough spot or a challenging road in our life.
“We should always remind ourselves that our salvation story did not end in crucifixion and death. Therefore, we should always look forward to the resurrection.
“Many in our community are going through a lot of challenges nowadays. Sickness in the family, uncertainty about the future, and losing a loved one are just a few. Spreading a message of hope, faith, and love is much needed.”
Pastor Kim Rossi, St. Stephens/Bethany Lutheran“The events that took place after the Resurrection are what have made this day called Easter so special. Mary Magdalene and the other Mary certainly did not expect anything special. After all, they had seen Jesus die on that Roman Cross.
“Now, as the light was dawning on the eastern horizon, they made their way toward his tomb to complete the anointing of his body. The only thing that they were expecting was the bleak, cold reality of death. But, when they arrived at the tomb, they were surprised at what they discovered.
“The tomb was open, the stone rolled away, the body of Jesus gone. The burial clothes were lying on the stone in the shape of a body, collapsed and slightly deflated, like a glove from which the hand has been removed. According to the story, an angel of the Lord said to the women:
“Fear not, for I know that you seek Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen from the dead.
“We struggle every day with the events of our lives, with the events in our communities, our country and in the world. For in many ways they feel like the day the women came to the tomb, bleak, cold and with the reality of death – death from war, death from famine, even still death from a virus that won’t quit.
“But like the word of the angel of the Lord, Easter reminds us to ‘Fear not, for Jesus is not here: he is risen from the dead.’ That is what Easter is. It is a reassurance that there is resurrection, there is new life, even when we cannot see it.
“Easter is our hope. Easter is the light on the horizon as each new day begins, the sane light that set the night before will always rise again each new day. And for that we always give thanks for what God has done for us. Alleluia, The Lord has risen! The Lord has risen indeed!”
Pastor Adam Stein, Creekside Chapel“This Easter Sunday we’re going to tell the story of Peter, one of Jesus’s friends and disciples. Peter was brave, bold and sometimes brash, at least until the Thursday evening of this week when Jesus was arrested and put on trial.
“When it appeared that everything around them was starting to fall apart, so did Peter. He became fearful and denied even knowing Jesus to those around him, just as Jesus told him he would.
“Peter was devastated by his own actions and there was nothing he could do about it, because by Friday afternoon Jesus was dead. All Peter wanted was a chance at restoration and forgiveness from his Lord, which is exactly what Sunday’s resurrection brought him.
“Since we all have something in common with Peter, what might Jesus rising from the dead have in store for us? Join us in person or online at 9 or 11 a.m. to find out!”