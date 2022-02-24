Celebrating Black History Month at the Olean library

OLEAN — The local celebration of Black History Month continued Wednesday at the Olean Public Library with a presentation by a local woman vital to the preservation of Black history in the area.
Della Moore, founder and executive director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, discussed the history behind her collection of posters focusing on Black presence in the arts and entertainment.
Moore said she has been collecting posters ever since she was a kid — mostly of her favorite movie stars. As she grew older, her taste concentrated on posters depicting the Black experience in film, music, education, human rights and more.
The posters were on exhibit at both the library and Tops Friendly Markets on West State Street throughout February. Moore’s presentation Wednesday showcased original theater display posters of some movies likely familiar to the community.
On Feb. 5, a presentation to kick off Black History Month was held at Tops where Moore’s posters focused on education and history. She was also presented a $1,000 gift certificate donation to the African American Center.
Moore and her late husband, Jimmy Moore, moved to his hometown of Olean in 1972 from her native Philadelphia and has since devoted the last five decades of her life to helping others and giving back to her adopted hometown.
Moore worked at Tops for more than 30 years and, despite the demands of family and work, constantly sought to enhance her education, earning advanced degrees at St. Bonaventure University and Temple University, as well as taught locally and in West Africa.
Known for her community involvement and volunteerism, Moore has volunteered at many local organizations, previously serving on the Olean Board of Education and the Cattaraugus County Arts Council Board of Directors, among others. She also serves on the Greater Olean Area Council Churches Board of Directors and the Olean Historical Society Board of Directors.
Most recently, she has been the driving force behind the creation of the African American Center for Cultural Development in the city on North Barry Street. As the center’s director, she has worked to raise awareness of the talents, lives and history of African Americans in the Southern Tier and of the region’s key role in the Underground Railroad.
For more information on the center and its hours of operation, or to comment on programs desired during Black History Month, send emails to mooredella62@gmail.com or visit the African American Center for Cultural Development on Facebook.