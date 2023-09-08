Celebrating 100th birthday

Virginia Hemmerly (center) turned 100 years old on Friday, Sept. 8, and was granted a key to the City of Olean by Mayor William Aiello at her birthday celebration at Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care in Allegany. Virginia was employed by the City of Olean as secretary to former Mayor Willam Smith. Pictured with Ms. Hammerly are (from left) former Olean Common Council president John Ash; her niece, Suzanne Hemmerly Koppenhaver, Mark Koppenhaver and Mayor Aiello.

 Provided

Local & Social