OLEAN — Millions in state aid is expected to help redevelop the old Market Basket warehouse on East State Street into apartments.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that CDS Monarch received $3.5 million as one of nine projects statewide to receive aid through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
“The pandemic has exacerbated housing difficulties for many New Yorkers, especially our heroic veterans, those with substance use disorders, and those suffering from a serious mental illness,” Hochul said. “These state-supported projects strike at the root of homelessness by pairing affordable housing with crucial supportive services that put vulnerable individuals and their families on the path to long term housing stability and more productive, fulfilling lives.”
Andrew Sewnauth, chief operating officer of CDS Life Transitions, said the organization is honored to partner with the state in providing safe, affordable, supportive housing to survivors of domestic violence.
“Gov. Hochul’s support for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program provides crucial funding allowing us to further our shared mission of providing equitable housing for all, regardless of personal circumstance, through the development of State Street Apartments,” he said.
Mayor Bill Aiello was pleased to hear of the funding.
“I think it’s a good thing for the city, and it’s a good thing for that part of town,” the mayor said, adding the firm has a proven track record of developing supportive housing across the state.
The proposal first came forward in 2018. The development would include extensive interior renovations, but the facade will remain mostly unchanged. Internally, the building will be split into 22 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, while some community areas will also be created. Officials previously told the Times Herald that the apartments would be set up to allow for conversion to handicapped-accessible units relatively easily.
Under the terms of the award announced this week, 14 units will be used as supportive housing.
Beyond those with disabilities, the affordable housing would target small families making between $25,000 and $35,000 a year, and would not utilize the Section 8 federal housing voucher program.
The news Monday was the first major award in three years of attempts by CDS. The firm originally sought competitive tax credits and private investments, as well as an allocation from the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding. While it was one of the finalists sent to Albany by the local steering committee, it went unfunded in the final awards list.
While the project would be non-taxable as CDS is a nonprofit organization, an agreement was penned with the city in 2019 for CDS to pay the equivalent of the site’s city property taxes. A similar agreement was not pursued with other taxing bodies, including Cattaraugus County or Olean City School District.
The property remains under the ownership of Cyndale of New York Inc., a firm owned by the Smith family of Worth W. Smith fame, which has used the structure for a storefront, various rental spaces and warehousing.