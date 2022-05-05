CCLAA to perform dark musical comedy ‘Assassins’ starting this weekend

SALAMANCA — Those with a passion for history or dark comedy should head to the Ray Evans Seneca Theatre for performances of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical “Assassins” during first two weekends of May.
With a cast of about 20, many of whom are familiar with the stage, director Jake Riggs said rehearsals have gone smoothly. He said they’ve been able to work together to make something special for the community to enjoy.
“I’m really happy with the way things have gone. It’s been a nice ride,” he told the Press. “It gets a little crazy when we’re getting toward crunch time.”
Following the story of nine historical figures who tried to assassinate U.S, presidents, “Assassins” discusses their motives, commonalities and characters while questioning their actions. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman, the production premiered off-Broadway in 1990 and had a revival on Broadway in 2004.
“This is an old favorite of mine. I did this nearly 30 years ago now,” Riggs said. “I fell in love with the show. It’s Sondheim, so it’s simple but deceivingly so. It’s so much fun, and a haunting play that’s stuck with me for years.”
Historical figures such as Lee Harvey Oswald, John Hinckley Jr. and more will be portrayed by local actors from across the region, including some ensemble members who play multiple roles. Riggs said he’s worked with many of the actors before, but a couple are performing for the first time.
“It’s so much fun and rife with dark humor. It’s a really dark comedy,” he said of the show. “It’s about the most bizarre subject matter you can think of.”
As with any show, unexpected changes have developed throughout rehearsal time. Riggs said the set design has morphed from his original idea but comes pretty close.
“You have these ideas and sometimes they work out well and sometimes they’re almost there,” he said. “The sketch I had practically on a napkin turned into this wonderful, earthy set. I love to keep it as simple as possible so you can focus on the other things happening.”
Riggs said the last time he performed the show was in a smaller community center setting, so being able to perform in a large theater with a full pit orchestra and stage is going to make for a special experience.
“Even though I’ve done the show before, as with any live theater, this production is extremely unique and all its own thing,” he said. “And it’s always fun to watch that grow because everybody brings their bit of themselves with it.”
“Assassins” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 6, 7, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. May 8 and 15 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 10 Main St., The show is recommended for those 18 years old and older. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door or through ShowClix.com.