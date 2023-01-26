CCLAA to perform ‘A Night of Broadway Hits’

SALAMANCA — Theater-goers will have the opportunity to chase the winter blues away next weekend when the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association (CCLAA) presents “A Night of Broadway Hits” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.
Veteran performing artists Cyril Bodnar, Dwain Graham, Skyler Schapp, Emma Dwaileebe, Gretchen Henneman and Christine Panebianco will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to sing a selection of Broadway songs from past shows produced by the CCLAA
Spokesperson Sharon Turano said the performing arts organization has produced about 15 shows since the 1990s, ranging from “West Side Story” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to “Avenue Q” and “Grease.”
“For this show, the performers picked songs they have sung during past shows and will sing them in the first half of the production,” she said. “In addition to performing those, the artists will also be singing songs in the second half that they hope will be in future productions.”
This production is the first in a series of three cabaret-style shows to be presented this spring at the 10 Main St. theater, Turano said.
“The cabaret-style shows feature people performing songs from Broadway productions,” she explained. “Each show has a different theme that some of the performers have come up with to do this style.”
A second show is scheduled for March 31 featuring cast members singing songs from shows they would like to have been cast in. Turano said the third production, planned for April 22, will be a kid-friendly show and will round out the series.
“Although they are not full productions, they will feature a wide selection of songs,” she added. “We usually do a full production in the summer and that will be upcoming. Auditions are held for most of our shows and people come from all over to tryout and perform.”
Turano said she doesn’t expect any of the performers to be in costume and makeup for the cabaret-style shows, but they have the option. She said there is a room upstairs at the theater full of costumes from shows they’ve done in the past.
“It’s quite the place. I’d say there are thousands of costumes, along with hats and shoes, up there and much of it has been donated by the community,” she said. “We thank the community for what they have brought to us in the past, but the costume room is quite full at this time.”
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door the night of each performance. For more information, call (716) 244-3858.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)