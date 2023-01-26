CCLAA to perform ‘A Night of Broadway Hits’

The Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association will present “A Night of Broadway Hits” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater. The performance will be the first in a series of three cabaret-style concerts. Cyril Bodnar performs as Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

SALAMANCA — Theater-goers will have the opportunity to chase the winter blues away next weekend when the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association (CCLAA) presents “A Night of Broadway Hits” at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.

Veteran performing artists Cyril Bodnar, Dwain Graham, Skyler Schapp, Emma Dwaileebe, Gretchen Henneman and Christine Panebianco will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to sing a selection of Broadway songs from past shows produced by the CCLAA

