ELLICOTTVILLE — Interested in becoming a master gardener? Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County (CCE) this fall for a community forum to learn about the Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

Master gardeners are trained volunteers who work in partnership with CCE staff to teach and share gardening knowledge county wide. They are neighbors teaching neighbors about horticulture using researched-based gardening practices through a variety of educational programs and activities.

 

