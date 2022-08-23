ELLICOTTVILLE — Interested in becoming a master gardener? Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County (CCE) this fall for a community forum to learn about the Master Gardener Volunteer Program.
Master gardeners are trained volunteers who work in partnership with CCE staff to teach and share gardening knowledge county wide. They are neighbors teaching neighbors about horticulture using researched-based gardening practices through a variety of educational programs and activities.
The program has an emphasis on environmental stewardship and on food insecurity. One way master gardeners contribute to addressing food insecurity locally is by supporting the National Seed to Supper program that helps teach residents how to grow their own vegetable gardens.
CCE is accepting applications for its next Master Gardener Volunteer Program class. If you love gardening and are interested in giving back to your community in a green-thumb way, attend one of three community forums to learn more.
Forums are scheduled forv6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15, and will be held at 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville.