SALAMANCA — Connecting Communities in Action (CCA) helps build resilient communities by helping people achieve economic, physical, and emotional security.
The board of directors is looking for residents of the community to join the Community Sector of the board. The Community Sector must represent at least one-third of the board and must be community residents who are, or who represent, economically disadvantaged (low-income) and reside in Cattaraugus County.
A public meeting sponsored by the Board of Directors of CCA will be held at 3:45 p.m. on June 24 on the back deck of 25 Jefferson St., Salamanca.
If it is your desire to run for Community representation on the board of directors of CCA, you are invited to attend. Please be prepared to provide a two or three minute presentation addressing the issues facing low-income people today and why you would be best suited to sit on the board and help address those issues.
Your name will be added to the ballot and voting will occur at the conclusion of all presentations. Any Cattaraugus County resident, age 18 years or older, and who is present at the public meeting, is eligible to vote. Ballots will be counted by the Brand & Data Manager and/or Board Development Committee.
Results of the voting will be recorded for the official corporate record. Seating of those representatives will occur immediately thereafter at the annual board meeting on June 24.
Please contact Angel Fisher at (716) 945-1041, ext. 141, for an Application for Election before June 21.