Cause of July 5 house fire in Salamanca under investigation

SALAMANCA — No injuries were reported as multiple departments responded to a residential structure fire in Salamanca Wednesday evening.
A fire at a 1.5-story residence at 128 West Ave. was first reported at 7:04 p.m., with smoke and flames showing, said Chief Tom Sturdevant of the Salamanca Fire Department.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation, Sturdevant said, but it is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Communications over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner at 7:11 p.m. indicated that crews were on the scene and that the structure was fully involved.
Sturdevant said only one person was in the house and got outside safely. He said he was unaware of any animals.
The day’s heat with record temperatures was the only difficulty firefighters experienced when handling the blaze, Sturdevant said. The fire was reported as under control at 7:24 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the structure is listed as a single-family residence owned by the Seneca Nation of Indians, with a value of $146,456.
Sturdevant said the damage is estimated at about $100,000.
Crews from Salamanca, Great Valley, Killbuck, the Seneca Nation and Ellicottville responded to the blaze. The scene was cleared by 11:15 p.m.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)