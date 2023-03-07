Cattaraugus County Legislature districts

All 15 seats on the Cattaraugus County Legislature will be at stake in the November election.

 Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY — Candidates interested in running for 15 Cattaraugus County Legislature seats have begun circulating nominating petitions.

Voters approved a redistricting plan in November, 12,950-10,471, that cut the number of legislators from 17 to 15 and the number of districts from eight to five.

