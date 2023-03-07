LITTLE VALLEY — Candidates interested in running for 15 Cattaraugus County Legislature seats have begun circulating nominating petitions.
Voters approved a redistricting plan in November, 12,950-10,471, that cut the number of legislators from 17 to 15 and the number of districts from eight to five.
The current registration by the state Board of Elections shows there are 13,806 registered Democrats and 20,674 Republicans in the county.
In the current 17-member county legislature, Minority Leader David Koch of Salamanca — the body’s only Democrat — is term-limited and cannot run again in November. Legislators are limited to three consecutive four-year terms.
Koch said the 2022 redistricting plan diluted the strength of Democrats in the two cities — Olean and Salamanca — by adding Republican votes in surrounding towns.
Three incumbent Republicans are also unable to run again in November because they too are serving the last year of their third four-year terms: Legislature Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer of Randolph, Joseph Snyder of Ischua and Richard Klancer of Gowanda.
One Republican legislator, Kip Morow of Portville, told the Times Herald Monday he would not seek a second term. He cited personal and business decisions for not seeking re-election. Morrow has among 14 legislators voting last summer for the redistricting plan
With 12 incumbent Republican legislators seeking re-election in 15 seats, Republicans would seem to have a leg up in the November election, in which all seats will be up for four-year terms.
County Republican Chairman Mark Heberling said GOP county legislators “have done a great job. We are supporting our incumbents.” Those incumbents include his wife, Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville. “If others come out, we step back in the primaries.”
Frank Puglisi, the County Democratic chairman, enters an election year with no incumbents to put on the ballot.
“We’re talking to people and some candidates are circulating petitions,” Puglisi said. “We haven’t made any endorsements, yet, but we will meet in mid-March.
Puglisi expects to file a full slate of candidates in the Olean, Allegany and Salamanca districts, but is still looking for candidates in other parts of the county.
“If people want to run for other offices, feel free to reach out to us,” he added.
Trending Food Videos
Puglisi said with all the Republican candidates, he expects there to be primaries — possibly in District 5, which includes the city of Olean.
County Legislature candidates must file nominating petitions with the signatures of at least 500 eligible voters. The first day to circulate petitions was Feb. 28. They are due between April 3-6.
The new redistricting plan shows the city of Olean included in the four-legislator District 5 along with the towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale. It has 21,435 residents, or 5,385 people for each legislator.
Incumbent Republicans Frank Higgins, Kelly Andreano and Rick Smith of Olean are seeking re-election in District 5, but there is a vacancy with Morrow’s decision not to run again.
Other districts are:
District 1 — Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with a total of 9,915 residents and two legislators each representing 4,957 people.
Incumbent Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, is seeking re-election and there is a vacancy.
District 2 — Towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Oil Springs Reservation with 20,192 residents, each of four legislators representing 5,048 residents.
The are four incumbent Republicans: Majority Leader Michael Brisky of Franklinville, Ginger Schroder of Farmersville, and Richard Helmich and Joseph Boberg of Delevan are seeking re-election here.
District 3 — City of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph, South Valley and the Allegany Territory with 14,986 residents and three legislators, each representing 4,995 people.
Incumbent Republican legislators Laurie Hunt of Salamanca and Norman Marsh of Little Valley are seeking re-election and there is one vacancy.
District 4 — Towns of Allegany Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House with 10,514 residents and two legislators, each representing 5,257 residents.
Incumbent Republicans Donald Benson and Robert Parker of Allegany are seeking re-election in this district.