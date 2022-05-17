The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Thomas Carls. Thomas is the son of Jen and Mark Carls and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Thomas has volunteered many hours to the community. He has helped coach Portville Youth Soccer for two years and has refereed both youth soccer and youth basketball for four years. Thomas has been a Panther Hoop School Counselor for two years and has volunteered at the seventh grade orientation for one year. He has helped hang up the Hometown Hero Banners for one year and has volunteered in the youth soccer concession stand for one year.
Thomas has been involved in several school activities as well. He has been a member of the Student Council for six years, holding the position of treasurer for one year and vice president for one year. He has been a member of the Academic Club for one year, was the vice president of the Physics Club for one year and was a member for two years. Thomas has been a member of the National Honor Society and has been in charge of the Society’s social media for two years.
He played soccer for six years for the school, has been a varsity team captain for three years and has played Enchanted Mountain Soccer for one year. Thomas has earned the CCAA East Soccer Honorable Mention once and the CCAA East Soccer First Team twice. Additionally, he has played basketball for six years and has run track for five years.
Thomas has worked hard academically. He has earned High Honor Roll every quarter of high school and has received the RIT Presidential Scholarship. Thomas enjoys working on CAD/ 3D printing projects and his future plans include obtaining a degree in mechanical engineering. He is described by his School Counselor as having a positive attitude, welcoming demeanor and is a great influence on the youth he works with.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.