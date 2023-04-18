The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Thomas Bates. Thomas is the son of Kristine and Michael Bates and is a senior at Olean High School.
Thomas has been involved in several community programs volunteering his time to those around him. He has participated in the Unified Sports Program for four years as a team player and as a referee working to promote social inclusion of youth with special needs.
Thomas has helped with the Pink Pumpkin Project selling sunflowers at Pumpkinville for one year and has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for one year. He has volunteered at the Gus Macker for three years and has baked cookies for the Olean Food Pantry for one year. In addition, Thomas has helped the youth of the community by speaking to several sports teams about sportsmanship and teamwork.
Thomas has participated in sports while earning good grades. He has played varsity tennis for three years and reached the New York State Doubles Tournament as an eighth grader. He has played varsity soccer for three years, earning CCAA League Honors; varsity basketball for two years, earning a spot as captain; and varsity football for one year, earning CCAA League Honors. Thomas has played varsity baseball for three years as well and received several awards. Some of those awards include the CCAA League Honors, All-Western New York Honor, Big 30 and a spot as captain.
Thomas has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, has earned the Scholar Athlete Award and has been on the honor roll throughout his high school years.
Thomas enjoys golfing, spending time with his family and talking about sports. His plans for the fall are to attend John Carroll University, playing baseball and majoring in sports management. Thomas is described as a hard-working young person who puts all his effort into everything that he does.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, visit cattco.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.