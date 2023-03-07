The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Selena Smith. Selena is the daughter of Natalie Kendzior and Michael Smith and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Selena has participated in several school and community programs helping those around her. She has volunteered at the Empire Animal Rescue for three years and has been a mentor to younger students for two years. Selena has participated in Salamanca’s Town Clean Up for two years and helped to build a playground.
In addition, she has been an elementary school reading volunteer for three years, reading to the younger students in her district and showing them what a good role model looks like.
Selena has shown her leadership through her participation in other school activities and sports. She has been the vice president of her graduating class and has been the vice president of the Student Council. She has been a member of the band, has played volleyball for three years and softball for three years.
Additionally, Selena has enjoyed skiing and has held two part-time jobs, one at Holiday Valley and one at Pumpkinville.
Selena’s plans after graduation are to attend college and eventually work in the health care field. She is described by her school counselor as a very kind person who is always willing to help others.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.