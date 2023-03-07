The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Selena Smith. Selena is the daughter of Natalie Kendzior and Michael Smith and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.

Selena has participated in several school and community programs helping those around her. She has volunteered at the Empire Animal Rescue for three years and has been a mentor to younger students for two years. Selena has participated in Salamanca’s Town Clean Up for two years and helped to build a playground.

