The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Rylee Barron. Rylee is the daughter of Tracey Barron and Daniel Barron and has graduated from Randolph Central School.
Rylee has been highly involved in the community. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts of Western New York for 13 years, completing many service projects. She has earned the Gold Award for developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in the community. Additionally, Rylee has volunteered with Friends of Timbercrest for two years, working to preserve, care for and promote a Girl Scout camp.
Rylee has been a member of Mask Makers of Western New York for one year and has been an active member of her church. She has participated in the church’s Mission Team Ministry for five years, working on the Appalachian Service Project which organized food preparation and delivered to those in need.
Showing a strong work ethic, Rylee has participated in numerous school activities and sports while maintaining good grades. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and participated in chorus for three years. She played volleyball for five years, competitive cheer and dance for three years and has danced all disciplines over the past 16 years through the Village Dance Studio.
Academically, Rylee has earned honor roll all throughout her high school years. She has enjoyed dancing, baking, art and photography.
Rylee is described by a family friend as an empathetic and humble person who is always seeking to help others without expectations of receiving recognition for her acts. Her future plans include attending Kean University in the fall to major in forensic psychology.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.