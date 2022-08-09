Rylee Barron

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Rylee Barron. Rylee is the daughter of Tracey Barron and Daniel Barron and has graduated from Randolph Central School.

Rylee has been highly involved in the community. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts of Western New York for 13 years, completing many service projects. She has earned the Gold Award for developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in the community. Additionally, Rylee has volunteered with Friends of Timbercrest for two years, working to preserve, care for and promote a Girl Scout camp.

