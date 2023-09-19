The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Owen Nelson. Owen is the son of Eric and Jill Nelson and is a graduate of Randolph Central School.
This fall Owen will be attending Penn State Behrend University, where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Owen’s school guidance counselor describes Owen as confident, hardworking and a talented student-athlete who has volunteered many hours to helping his community.
At Randolph School, Owen played several sports including football, basketball and golf for the past 10 years and a few years of both soccer and baseball. Owen maintained a high GPA. His determination and motivation earned him a membership into the National Honor Society.
In his spare time, Owen enjoys outdoor activities such as fishing and snowboarding. Just like every graduate, he enjoys spending time with friends and family before he heads off to Penn State Behrend University.
Congratulations Owen!
Nominations for the 2024 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, please visit our website at www.cattco.org or contact Christina O’Brien, Youth Bureau program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.